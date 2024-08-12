This is what Stitch looks like in the upcoming live-action Lilo & Stitch

HQ

Disney's event over the weekend showcased lots of yummy stuff from the likes of Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar. However, much of what was shown has not been shown to the public outside the event. For example, an exclusive clip with Stitch was shown that was never released to the rest of us. However, Disney has now released a completely different clip where the alien reveals that the film will be released next summer. Since we haven't seen what he will look like yet, this is also our first look at him.