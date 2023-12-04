This is what PlayStation Portal looks like on the inside

HQ

Sony's success with their newly released remote play device, PlayStation Portal, was apparent early on and it wasn't long before it even sold out in just two days.

If you're curious about what's hidden behind the PlayStation Portal's stylish exterior, we think you should take a look at how YouTube channel iFixit takes apart and analyses the composition of the device's components in the almost three-minute long video below. Among other things, it praises Sony's efforts with the available analog sticks while also offering some criticism for the difficulties encountered when trying to replace the screen and battery.

