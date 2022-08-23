Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news

This is what Pinocchio looks like in the Disney remake

The live-action movie premieres on Disney+ Day, September 8.

HQ

As you might remember, Disney is currently working on a live-action version of Pinocchio with a pretty impressive cast. This includes om Hanks as Gepetto, Joseph Gordon-Levitt lending his voice to Jiminy Cricket, Luke Evans as the Coachman while Robert Zemeckis is directing.

Now we've gotten a first an pretty brief sneak peak of the character Pinocchio himself in a Twitter video reel, where they highlight things that will be added on the so called Disney+ Day, which is September 8. Check out the wooden rascal and his growing nose below roughly 12 seconds into the video.

