This is what Pinocchio looks like in the Disney remake

As you might remember, Disney is currently working on a live-action version of Pinocchio with a pretty impressive cast. This includes om Hanks as Gepetto, Joseph Gordon-Levitt lending his voice to Jiminy Cricket, Luke Evans as the Coachman while Robert Zemeckis is directing.

Now we've gotten a first an pretty brief sneak peak of the character Pinocchio himself in a Twitter video reel, where they highlight things that will be added on the so called Disney+ Day, which is September 8. Check out the wooden rascal and his growing nose below roughly 12 seconds into the video.