English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

This is what Microsoft's cancelled cloud-Xbox would have looked like

A patent reveals the console that never was.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As you may recall, Microsoft was practically openly working on an Xbox console designed for streamed gaming, and it even showed up on Microsoft's gaming-boss geek shelf in conjunction with a livestream.

And during Microsoft's giant leak last fall, we learned details about the console, which went by the working name Keystone. But... getting the price of the hardware (which has to be delivered with a controller) down properly proved difficult as the Xbox Series S is already quite cheap.

Plans were thus put on hold, but now Windows Central has found a patent for Keystone that allows us to now get a closer look at the device. Comparing the size of an HDMI socket, it's clear that this would have been a very small unit, probably roughly comparable to an Apple TV 4K.

Check out three images from the patent below. Would you have been interested in Keystone?

This is what Microsoft's cancelled cloud-Xbox would have looked like
This is what Microsoft's cancelled cloud-Xbox would have looked likeThis is what Microsoft's cancelled cloud-Xbox would have looked like
(Image credit: ppubs.uspto.gov)


Loading next content