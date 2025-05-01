This is what Metroid could have looked like for Nintendo 64

HQ

Nintendo's little black console gave us many great experiences, but also left some strange voids, Metroid being one of them, because just imagine a world where Samus was actually unleashed on the Nintendo 64, and that's exactly what developer Luto Akino is trying to recreate with his fan project in Unity.

With a 90s aesthetic and a gameplay reminiscent of both Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, this project gives us a glimpse of the Metroid adventure we never got to experience on the console.

According to producer Yoshio Sakamoto, this was due to difficulties in transferring Metroid's game mechanics to 3D, and not least the limitations of the Nintendo 64 controller.

But now, over two decades later, Akino intends to take matters into its own hands. The project, which has been in development since 2022, is already impressing with its accurate, contemporary aesthetics, and on social media Akino has shared several images and videos of the game in motion.

So, for those of us who have always dreamed and wondered what Metroid could have looked like for Nintendo 64, here's the answer. Now it remains to be seen how long it takes before Nintendo, in the usual order, knocks on the door and forces him to scrap the whole thing.