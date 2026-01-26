This is what Metal Gear characters could have looked like as Mega Man X bosses

HQ

Characters such as Sniper Wolf, Psycho Mantis, and Metal Gear Rex are, of course, very iconic in the Metal Gear Solid universe, but there is no doubt that the names would also have been suitable for Mega Man X bosses. Now, the creator of the acclaimed Owlboy, Simon Stafsnes Andersen, has taken matters into his own hands.

Via Bluesky, he has created his own interpretations of how some of the most famous code names from the Mega Gear Solid universe could have looked as Mega Man X enemies, and there is a lot of thought behind them that fans are sure to appreciate. He calls his creation Mega Gear Solid X, and you can find it in the post below. Be sure to enlarge the image properly to examine the impressive attention to detail.