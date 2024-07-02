This is what it looks like when the new Superman takes off

We've already shown you pictures of David Corenswet as Superman, complete with his costume and even Lois Lane.

But he was mostly just walking around though, and one of the most iconic thing about this hero of heroes is that he can fly. And we now know what that looks like in the upcoming movie, thanks to X user MyTimeToShineHello. You can check out the images from the set below in his post.

Superman has been written and is being directed by new DC boss James Gunn, who says inspiration has been drawn from the comic book classic All-Star Superman which ran between 2005-2008. It premieres on June 11 next year.