This is what it looked like when Phil Spencer passed the reigns to Asha Sharma

Yesterday, Microsoft bid farewell to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who stepped down after leading the division for twelve years, meaning he has been at the helm for roughly half of Xbox's existence. At the same time, the new boss, Asha Sharma, was introduced, who will be assisted by Spencer, who will remain as an advisor and mentor for a while to ensure a smooth transition.

Xbox veteran Aaron Greenberg, General Manager of Xbox Games Marketing, was there, and in a post on Threads, he shows what it looked like when a twelve-year era came to an end.

We know that Spencer had extensive plans for a new Xbox console that appears to be some kind of PC hybrid. Sharma has made several statements indicating that she wants to see a renewed focus on Xbox hardware, and hopefully we will learn more about this during the autumn, when Xbox celebrates its 25th anniversary.

