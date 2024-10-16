This is what happens next with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

HQ

After the very, very successful premiere of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II in September (two million copies sold in 48 hours), many players are now starting to feel a bit done with the game and wondering what's next.

Luckily, Saber Interactive has big plans and now wants to tell us more about it. Therefore, they have released a trailer they call Post-Launch Overview, where we get to know what is in store. A big free update containing the PvE Operations difficulty Lethal is coming soon, for anyone who really wants something to chew on. There will also be a new PvE Operation called Termination, as well as a new weapon.

Later in 2024, more content will come, which is included for everyone who has invested in the Season Pass, including the Dark Angels theme pack which contains "new weapon styles, armor pieces, and color schemes featuring the Unforgiven, that will expand the already numerous customization options to unlock in the Battle Barge".

In 2025 we can then look forward to some more substantial content with new game modes and even locations to fight in, but check it all out in the video below. Also, don't forget to read our review of this masterpiece, which you can find here.