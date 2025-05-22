This is what GTA VI would have looked like if it had been released for PS2

HQ

On 26 May 2026, Rockstar will thunder out Grand Theft Auto VI after a 13-year wait and by now we've all seen the latest trailer, which tapes gameplay cutscenes, captured with a PS5 and so graphically impressive it's almost a little ridiculous. But what would GTA VI look like if it had been rendered using the same graphics technology that powered GTA: San Andreas, for the PlayStation 2? The YouTube channel Foosmoke has found out. Check out the trailer here:

