LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Blades of Fire
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Grand Theft Auto VI

      This is what GTA VI would have looked like if it had been released for PS2

      The graphics might not be as impressive, but we can't deny being interested in what GTA VI on PS2 looks like.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      On 26 May 2026, Rockstar will thunder out Grand Theft Auto VI after a 13-year wait and by now we've all seen the latest trailer, which tapes gameplay cutscenes, captured with a PS5 and so graphically impressive it's almost a little ridiculous. But what would GTA VI look like if it had been rendered using the same graphics technology that powered GTA: San Andreas, for the PlayStation 2? The YouTube channel Foosmoke has found out. Check out the trailer here:

      <social>https://youtu.be/axZp9CH8prU?si=AAbWuX-jWtvu2mw7</social>

      Grand Theft Auto VI

      Related texts



      Loading next content