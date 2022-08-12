Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Spider-Man Remastered

This is what God of War's game director is currently playing

You will never guess on what platform.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's not a huge surprise to know that those who make video games, tend to play them on their spare time as well.

Cory Barlog, the game director for God of War, is also an avid gamer, and he has now revealed on Twitter, that his current project is Spider-Man Remastered on PC using Steam Deck. We can at least all agree, that he is following what happens in his chosen industry.

You can read our review about Spider-Man Remastered on PC right here.

Sony Santa Monica's next game, God of War: Ragnarök is coming to PlayStation on November 9th, 2022.

Spider-Man Remastered

Related texts



Loading next content