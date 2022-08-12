This is what God of War's game director is currently playing

HQ

It's not a huge surprise to know that those who make video games, tend to play them on their spare time as well.

Cory Barlog, the game director for God of War, is also an avid gamer, and he has now revealed on Twitter, that his current project is Spider-Man Remastered on PC using Steam Deck. We can at least all agree, that he is following what happens in his chosen industry.

Sony Santa Monica's next game, God of War: Ragnarök is coming to PlayStation on November 9th, 2022.