This is what Gears of War 4 would have looked like with Cliff Bleszinski at the helm

Cliff Bleszinski is known as the father of Gears of War, but he left the series after Gears of War 3 happened. In other words, Gears of War 4 and Gears 5 were made without him, and the same is true about the upcoming Gears of War 6 as well.

It is no surprise, that Cliff Bleszinski had ideas about how to treat Gears of War after the initial trilogy. He has now published a concept photo on Twitter about a new kind of Locust, that he hoped to continue the threat on planet Sera.

Unfortunately we will never know, how it all would have turned out.