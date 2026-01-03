This is what Galactus looks like without his iconic helmet

HQ

Marvel's cosmic heavyweights finally made their grand entrance in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. And Ralph Ineson's version was still relatively faithful to the comic book. The iconic helmet was in place, and the film dared to let him be that mythical world-destroying giant, rather than another loud CGI villain.

But what is really hiding under the helmet? We now have the answer to that question thanks to The Fantastic Four: First Steps - The Art of the Movie. And yes, it's pretty creepy. The stripped-down design makes him considerably more monstrous and almost lifted out of one of Lovecraft's books. It's almost a shame he didn't take his helmet off in the film, but oh well. Check it out below.