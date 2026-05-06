This is what the foldable iPhone Ultra could look like

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A YouTube channel Unbox Therapy has published a 10-minute close-up look at a dummy unit, that is supposed to resemble what the iPhone Ultra is expected to look like.

Unbox Therapy's video shows the hinge mechanism, that is not meant to reflect what Apple will ultimately ship. The video focuses on the physical experience, meaning how the device feels when open and closed, its pocketability, how easy it may be to reach its buttons, and details like speaker placement and overall ergonomics. detailed measurements of the dummy unit are 117 mm in height, 84.27 mm in width, and 11.02 mm in thickness when closed without the camera bump, increasing to 16.57 mm with it, and around 5.2 mm when opened.

Reported by 9 to 5 Mac, a few days ago a reliable leaker Sonny Dickson published a photo of an iPhone Fold dummy unit, alongside purported dummy units of the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max. This "iPhone Fold" will likely be called iPhone Ultra.

The world is clearly getting increasingly ready for a foldable iPhone Ultra.