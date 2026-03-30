This is what Death Stranding 2: On the Beach looks like on PC

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Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has been out for just over a week on PC. That's why we've also taken some screenshots from the game. We're curious to know what you thought of the game and what you consider to be the most memorable aspect of the sequel. The in-game photo tool is comprehensive and lets you take lots of great photos.

The review of the PC version was posted last week, and you can read it over here. If you've taken a screenshot you like, we'd love for you to share it in the comments and tell us why you love that particular photo.