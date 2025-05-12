This is what Camila Mendes looks like as Teela in Masters of the Universe

As we have reported several times, a new Masters of the Universe movie adaptation is on its way, with a huge cast list consisting of several big names. One of them is 30-year-old Camila Mendes (Riverdale) in the role of Teela.

Now, footage from the set has made its way onto Bluesky, giving us a pretty good look at both Teela and Nicholas Galitzine's Prince Adam. For anyone who knows their Masters of the Universe, it's obvious that this is visually a pretty faithful interpretation of the original, and judging by comments on social media, many are happy with the look.

It's set to hit theaters on June 5 next year. Given that Amazon MGM Studios is behind the production, it will likely be released via Prime Video shortly thereafter.