Masters of the Universe

This is what Camila Mendes looks like as Teela in Masters of the Universe

We think most people will be pretty happy about it.

As we have reported several times, a new Masters of the Universe movie adaptation is on its way, with a huge cast list consisting of several big names. One of them is 30-year-old Camila Mendes (Riverdale) in the role of Teela.

Now, footage from the set has made its way onto Bluesky, giving us a pretty good look at both Teela and Nicholas Galitzine's Prince Adam. For anyone who knows their Masters of the Universe, it's obvious that this is visually a pretty faithful interpretation of the original, and judging by comments on social media, many are happy with the look.

It's set to hit theaters on June 5 next year. Given that Amazon MGM Studios is behind the production, it will likely be released via Prime Video shortly thereafter.

