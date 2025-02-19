This is what a Super Mario game could have looked like for the Super Nintendo add-on Play Station

HQ

If you know your gaming history, you know that Nintendo and Sony were going to make a CD add-on to the Super Nintendo called the Play Station. However, the collaboration fell apart and Sony decided to upgrade it and release their console on their own, calling it the PlayStation.

Since the Play Station was never released, we don't know what games could have come to it, other than that the likes of Secret of Mana were originally intended for the new format. We do know the performance though, and based on that, a group calling itself FamicomCD has now released an interpretation of what a Super Mario game might have looked like on the Play Station.

The result is so cozy and good, we think you should check it out. You can read more about it here, and watch a lot of gameplay in the video below. And hurry up, it's far from certain that Nintendo will show patience and appreciation for fans who most of all just want to show their love.