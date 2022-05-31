Cookies

Banjo-Kazooie

This is what a new Banjo-Kazooie could look like

The project is called Banjo-Threeie

The web is full of happy amateurs working to bring to life game series that the developer seems to have forgotten about. The latest in the line comes from something called Project Dream, which aims to provide a vision of what a new Banjo-Kazooie might have looked like today.

Unlike many other projects then, they're not working on trying to recreate an old game in a new and updated outfit, but instead here they've focused on building new worlds for the happy bear and the cheeky bird to master, and judging by the trailer, it looks unashamedly cosy. Take a look for yourself.

Banjo-Kazooie

