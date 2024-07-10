This is what a modern Toy Story game could look like

HQ

As you probably know, there's a fifth Toy Story movie in the works, scheduled to premiere in 2026. But as far as we know, there's no game being developed, even though Toy Story seems very well-suited for a varied adventure with several different gameplay elements.

Now the YouTube account TeaserPlay, known for creating conceptual games to show what it could look like, has interpreted a modern Toy Story created with Unreal Engine 5. In the video below, we get to see Woody exploring environments both indoors and out in the open and we also get to see Buzz flying around.

Check it out for yourself and start mourning the fact that this is just a fantasy interpretation and thus no game we will ever experience.