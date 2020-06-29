Cookies

news
Cyberpunk 2077

This is what a Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 could look like

Would you want one of these under your television?

CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 is (probably) finally coming out on November 19, 2020. Just last week we got a livestream called Night City Wire: Episode 1, which you can watch above, and you may also want to read our new preview right here.

It'll come as no surprise to hear that a lot of people are now hyped for both Cyberpunk 2077 and PlayStation 5. We also know, that in the future there will be several so-called Special Edition versions of PS5 console. POPeART has now published a photo on Twitter of what a Special Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 COULD look like.

The photo is not real, of course, but we sure wouldn't mind it being real.

