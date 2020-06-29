This is what a Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 could look like

You're watching Advertisements

CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 is (probably) finally coming out on November 19, 2020. Just last week we got a livestream called Night City Wire: Episode 1, which you can watch above, and you may also want to read our new preview right here.

It'll come as no surprise to hear that a lot of people are now hyped for both Cyberpunk 2077 and PlayStation 5. We also know, that in the future there will be several so-called Special Edition versions of PS5 console. POPeART has now published a photo on Twitter of what a Special Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 COULD look like.

The photo is not real, of course, but we sure wouldn't mind it being real.