This is the worst game of the year according to Metacritic

If there's one list I enjoy more from Metacritic than their annual roundup of the best games, it's definitely their "Worst Video Games of the Year" compilation. As we approach the end of 2024, Metacritic has just unveiled its list of the most disappointing video games based on their Metascore. To qualify for this honor , a game must have been released between January 1 and December 31, 2024, and received at least four critic reviews. Notably, if a game was released on multiple platforms, Metacritic only included the version with the lowest score.

This year's list offers a mix of underwhelming titles across different genres, including mobile, VR, and even Nintendo Switch games. Utopia City, a game that somehow launched on Steam last month despite being officially released over 20 years ago, took the dubious top spot with a shocking score of 23/100. The game, which was greeted with an avalanche of negative reviews, seems to have failed to impress even the most nostalgic players.

Utopia City (Metascore: 23).

Other games on the list include Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat (Mobile), which earned a dismal 41/100, and HappyFunland (PSVR2), which also scored 41/100. These games, despite their big names and high expectations, fell flat in delivering engaging gameplay or memorable experiences. Meanwhile, Food Truck Simulator (Xbox One) and Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash (PS5) also received poor reviews, scoring 43/100 and 44/100, respectively, signaling that not every title featuring popular franchises can live up to the hype.

Even the Stranger Things VR experience for Meta Quest failed to impress with a score of 44/100, demonstrating that not even the charm of the hit Netflix show could save it from harsh criticism. TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials (PS5) and PO'ed: Definitive Edition (PC) also made the list, with ratings of 45/100 and 46/100, respectively. And if you're a fan of classic animation, Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports (PS5) didn't fare much better, receiving a mediocre 47/100.

Metal Slug Attack Reloaded for Switch rounds off the list with a score of 48/100. Despite the franchise's strong reputation, this installment failed to capture the magic of its predecessors, leaving fans disappointed.

Last year, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum took the top spot on the list, but this year's batch of games appears to have set a new standard for critical failure. While Metacritic's list of the best games of 2024 is expected in the coming weeks, it's clear that for some developers, 2024 was a year of missed opportunities and underwhelming releases.

What's your worst game of the year? Or your best worst game of the year? Or however the heck that can be phrased?