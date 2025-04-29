This is the title of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel

HQ

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is now considered a clear Quentin Tarantino classic, so it came as a pleasant surprise to most fans when Netflix announced a Cliff-centered follow-up to the hit film. Tarantino will write the script and David Fincher is set to direct, but now we know a little more about the sequel, which actually won't be a traditional sequel.

The idea is for the film to act more like a spinoff set in 1977, and now we know what it's supposed to be called: The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth. Brad Pitt will return to his beloved role as the world's most loyal stuntman, Cliff. We're awaiting more details about the plot, and it remains to be seen whether it will be connected to Tarantino's abandoned The Movie Critic project. You can read more here.

Are you looking forward to Cliff's new adventures in Hollywood?