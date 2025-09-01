This is the time you can start playing Hollow Knight: Silksong on the 4th... and at this official price!

HQ

We live in "interesting times", as the Eastern proverb goes. On the one hand, we've just ushered in the age of 90 dollars/euros for a base game, thanks to Nintendo and its Mario Kart World, but at the same time many of the big publishers have taken a step back and are going back to the 59.99 euro model. And then there's Team Cherry with Silksong.

The release price of the long-awaited game (the most added to Steam's whislist in history) had for days been producing rivers of ink and hours of podcasting among influencers and media around the world, and in the end the Australian team has surprised, once again, with their decision. Hollow Knight: Silksong will be released at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST on Thursday 4 September, and will be officially priced at €19.99 across all platforms.

Reactions to this pricing decision have been swift, ranging from unanimous applause to criticism of the rest of the industry, with gamers (and customers) reproaching companies for sustainable models without squeezing their wallets. Of course, not everyone starts with Silksong's sales expectations, but something has certainly stirred the consciences of many.

Are you going to play Silksong on Thursday? We're already 15 minutes ahead of you thanks to Gamescom, and you can read our first impressions of Team Cherry's sequel here.