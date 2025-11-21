This is the sound made by a Ukrainian F-16 chasing a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile

HQ

New footage coming from Russia and Ukraine. This time, showing a Ukrainian Air Force F-16 engaging a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile over western Ukraine.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon, a multi-role fighter jet originally built in the United States, is capable of speeds exceeding Mach 2 (about 1,500 mph / 2,400 km/h) and is renowned for its agility in air-to-air combat.

The Kh-101 cruise missile, in contrast, is a Russian long-range, stealthy weapon designed to fly at subsonic speeds (around 550 mph / 880 km/h) with precision guidance to strike strategic targets.

The video captures the F-16 chasing the Kh-101, producing the jet's iconic roar as it closes in at high speed. While the Kh-101 is not supersonic, its small radar cross-section and low-altitude trajectory make such interceptions challenging.

While most Russian missile strikes occur without interception, the presence of F-16s significantly raises the cost and risk for Russia in launching long-range attacks. The clip has been widely circulated online, and you can watch it below (sound on recommended).