This is the schedule and plans that Nintendo and Bandai Namco have prepared for San Diego Comic-Con Malaga 2025

Less than a week to go until the big cultural event of the year in Spain kicks off in style. The San Diego Comic-Con Málaga 2025, the first edition of the great pop culture event on this side of the Atlantic Ocean, is almost sold out and will feature a first-class line-up of guests.

In addition to the big names in comics, cinema, television and video games, the big companies are committed to offering fun content in direct line with the attendees. In the case of the video game segment, we now know the specific plans of two of the main companies taking part: Nintendo and Bandai Namco.

Nintendo will let you try Metroid Prime 4: Beyond before anyone else, and you will also enjoy Silksong, on Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo's highlight will always be their gaming booths, where they will have 56 gaming stations with Nintendo Switch 2 consoles available for everyone to play. The line-up of games is pretty impressive, featuring both Nintendo's own retail heavyweights such as Mario Kart World, Super Mario Party Jamboree and Donkey Kong Bananza (and its recent DK Island DLC) as well as upcoming releases such as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

As for third-parties, Hollow Knight: Silksong will let you check that 120 fps is real in this title, and also try other great titles from other companies such as EA Sports FC 26, Hogwarts Legacy, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, Street Fighter 6 and Star Wars Outlaws.

Take a friend to play Little Nightmares III with Bandai Namco, and while you're at it, you can join the Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 piano concert

Bandai Namco is no slouch in making its games available to visitors to SDCC Malaga either, and will have 28 game booths where you can try out Little Nightmares III, Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, Digimon Story Time Stranger and Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree.

In addition to lots of gaming, there will be cosplay workshops, an interactive photocall with all these videogame universes, along with others like The Blood of the Dawnwalker, Code Vein II or Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Besides the game's director Guillaume Broche will be there, the artist Elesky will give two live music performances with the soundtrack of Expedition 33, both on Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th.

Are you planning to dedicate a space to videogames in your agenda for the San Diego Comic-Con in Malaga?

See you in Malaga!