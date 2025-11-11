This is the race version of the Lamborghini Temerario

HQ

Lamborghini will continue to compete in the GT3/GTWC circus and with the Huracan now retired, the race car based on that platform will also do so. In its place we will soon see the recently unveiled Temerario Super Trofeo, which is basically the same car but Lamborghini's race team has ditched the plug-in hybrid part and made it rear-wheel drive instead. Otherwise, it is the twin-turbocharged V8 of four litres and 650 bhp that applies as well as ABS brakes and an exhaust system from the Italian Capristo.

Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini:

"In 2009 we made the bold decision to launch the Gallardo Super Trofeo. Lamborghini was not born as a racing brand, yet our customers, more than 1300 drivers have competed in Super Trofeo, have constantly asked us for a product designed for the track. Over the years, Super Trofeo and customer racing have become a true pillar of our long-term company strategy, strengthening the bond between the brand and its most passionate clients. With the Temerario Super Trofeo we are taking another decisive step, reaffirming our promise to deliver a pure race car for the growing community that joins us during the Lamborghini Super Trofeo weekends."