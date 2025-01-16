HQ

Real Madrid has a big defensive problem and the French player Aurélien Tchouaméni is getting most of the blame from Real Madrid's recent defeats, particularly the 5-2 against FC Barcelona last week. Coach Carlo Ancelotti has chosen to use him as a centre-back instead of midfielder, to make up for Alaba and Militao's absences.

In other words, leaving most of the defensive work to a player who is not used to that position, and has proved several times that he doesn't performer good enough there, particularly against rivals who mut much more pressure, like FC Barcelona.

Despite generally good results against weaker teams, Real Madrid is having a hard time against stronger rivals this season, and their fans are starting to get desperate. While Tchouaméni is getting at lot of the blame, in reality most fans give him a little break and lay the fingers on the Italian coach, who bets on him for the centre-back position instead of homegrown player Raúl Asencio, who has displayed a good performance but usually only plays as a substitute.

It will be interesting to see if Ancelotti changes his mind the remaining half of the season. Some critics believe that Ancelotti is betting hard on Tchouameni to compensate for the high price paid for him in 2022 (80 million euros), too high for a player who hasn't performed at that level. Meanwhile, teams like Liverpool, Manchester City and PSG are rumoured to be interested in signing him in the summer transfer window...