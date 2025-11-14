This is the Peugeot Polygon

HQ

It's nothing new that car manufacturers often create concept cars that they happily show off to tease a little bit about their design future. French Peugeot is the latest to show off their new design language in the form of the Polygon concept car, which is also currently available in Fortnite. If you've been following Peugeot's design history, you'll see parts of the 208 and 206, plus a lot of futuristic gorg, of course.

From the official pressrelease:

"With POLYGON CONCEPT, PEUGEOT's Hypersquare® becomes a tangible reality, allowing drivers to discover the benefits and unique driving pleasure this new technology delivers. For over a century, motorists have driven with the traditional circular steering wheel. Today, with Hypersquare®, PEUGEOT breaks the mould and reimagines the wheel entirely. Hypersquare® is more than a new shape - it's a new ergonomic approach to the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® and a fully electronic control system for the vehicle.

It's paired with Steer-by-Wire electronic steering technology - no mechanical link between the steering and the wheels, just pure electronic control. This technology, proven in the aerospace industry, will be available on a production PEUGEOT vehicle from 2027. Beyond traditional power steering, the system innovates by adjusting steering ratio based on speed. At low speeds - for parking or turning around - Hypersquare® allows quick, easy manoeuvres without moving your hands or making multiple turns (with a maximum rotation of 170° in each direction - totalling just under a full turn - compared with three full turns with a traditional wheel)."