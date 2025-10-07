This is the Nobel prize in physics for 2025

HQ

We just got the news that US-based scientists John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis have been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics for pioneering experiments that brought quantum mechanics into the tangible world. Their work, conducted decades ago with superconducting circuits, laid the foundation for the next generation of quantum technologies, from secure communication to advanced computing and sensors, even reaching the phones in our pockets. "I'm speaking on my cell phone and I suspect that you are too, and one of the underlying reasons that the cell phone works is because of all this work," Clarke told the Nobel press conference by telephone. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!