This is the Nobel prize in literature for 2025

We just got the news that Hungarian novelist László Krasznahorkai has been awarded the Nobel prize in literature for 2025. "The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2025 is awarded to the Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art," said Mats Malm, Permanent Secretary at the Swedish Academy. Now, Krasznahorkai joins a lineage of acclaimed writers whose work has shaped global literature over more than a century.