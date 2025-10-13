This is the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for 2025 Mokyr, Aghion, and Howitt recognized for work on innovation-driven growth.

We just got the news that Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt have been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for their groundbreaking research on how innovation drives long-term economic growth. "The laureates have taught us that sustained growth cannot be taken for granted. Economic stagnation, not growth, has been the norm for most of human history. Their work shows that we must be aware of, and counteract, threats to continued growth," the prize-awarding body said in a statement.