This is the Nobel prize in chemistry for 2025

We just got the news that the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi for their pioneering work on molecular frameworks that can capture and store gases, extract water from the air, and help reduce carbon emissions. "A small amount of such material can be almost like Hermione's handbag in Harry Potter. It can store huge amounts of gas in a tiny volume," Olof Ramstrom, Member of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry said. Thanks to this, the discovery opens new avenues for addressing global challenges such as climate change and water scarcity. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!