This is the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 Maria Corina Machado receives the prestigious award for her tireless advocacy for democracy in Venezuela.

HQ We just got the news that Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her persistent efforts to promote democratic rights and challenge authoritarian rule in her country. The Norwegian Nobel Committee highlighted her courage and determination in a context where freedom is under pressure, praising her role as a defender of democracy. "When authoritarians seize power, it is crucial to recognise courageous defenders of freedom who rise and resist," it said in its citation. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details you can do so at the following link. Go! Nobel Prize // Shutterstock