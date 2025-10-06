This is the Nobel medicine prize for 2025 Three scientists honored for discoveries that reshaped immune research.

HQ We just got the news that Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi have been awarded this year's Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for uncovering key mechanisms that keep the immune system in balance. Their work, which revealed how certain T cells prevent the body from turning against itself, has opened doors to new treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The award, announced in Stockholm, marks the first Nobel of the season and recognizes a discovery that continues to influence modern medicine. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go! Nobel Prize // Shutterstock