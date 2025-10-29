This is the new Subaru WRX STi Concept

HQ

Subaru showed off its two new STI concepts yesterday that were previously teased and it was indeed an electric car with the STI letters on the tailgate and one powered by a new boxer engine. The idea with the petrol car is four-wheel drive and constant torque vectoring as well as a large turbo, to pay tribute to Subaru's long-standing rally heritage. Below you can also see a picture of the electric car, which is also just a concept.

"A concept model representing Subaru's Performance Scene, with an internal combustion engine (ICE) base. The design achieves a balance of advanced performance and power with practicality. By flexibly incorporating the assets Subaru has honed over many years, including a horizontally-opposed engine and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, this model expands the range of options that deliver the Subaru difference, offering more customers the chance to experience the joy of driving."