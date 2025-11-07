Gamereactor

World news

This is the new miniature missile Germany is developing to counter drones

The Small Anti-Drone Missile aims to make air defense cheaper and more effective.

HQ

Germany has approved funding for the Small Anti-Drone Missile (SADM), a new weapon designed to cheaply and effectively destroy small drones. The missile, produced by MBDA will be mounted on Rheinmetall's Skyranger 30 anti-aircraft vehicles.

With lawmakers giving the green light on November 5 (via Defense News), the SADM project marks Germany's first step toward fielding an armored system built specifically to defend against small and micro drones, a threat that has become increasingly serious.

Lessons from Ukraine

Each Skyranger vehicle will be able to carry up to twelve missiles, extending its effective range from 2 to about 6 kilometers. Combined with the vehicle's main cannon, the system could take down as many as thirty drones in one engagement.

The missile's design targets drones weighing up to 150 kilograms (class 1 UAS) and includes a specialized seeker and warhead for precision strikes. Germany's parliament has approved €490 million ($565 million) in funding for the program.

The SADM will also join the European Sky Shield Initiative, a multinational effort to coordinate air defense capabilities across Europe in response to the growing aerial threats exposed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. What do you think about this missile?

