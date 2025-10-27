This is the new Ferrari F76: An digital glimpse into the new design language

HQ

No, this is not a physical concept that will be exhibited at an upcoming auto show and it is definitely not a car that will be put into production, for obvious reasons. However, it is a glimpse of Ferrari's upcoming design future signed by design boss Flavio Manzoni. It is also a tribute to Ferrari's Le Mans wins and this is what the manufacturer himself says about his digital creation:

"We want to redefine the boundaries of automotive design where form, function and performance merge as a single organism. The F76 is a design manifesto which aims to prefigure the shapes of Ferraris of the future."