This is the new Ferrari 849 Testarossa

The Ferrari Testarossa (meaning redhead in Italian) was built between 1984 and 1996 and is of course one of the Maranello-based sports car manufacturer's most iconic models and now it's making a comeback, in a new guise. The Ferrari 849 Testarossa will be released soon, is the replacement for the hybrid SF90 and although it has very little in common with the original car in terms of design, on paper it is a real performance beast. Ferrari's new four-liter V8 with twin turbos is the heart and on top of that Ferrari has hung three electric motors that give the new Testarossa 1050 horsepower. 0-100 km/h goes in 2.2 seconds (!) according to Ferrari and the top speed is locked at 330 km/h. It will be possible to drive it on electric power alone, but then only for about 20 kilometers. The price starts at $500K, apparently and it will be sold as both a Coupé and a Spider.

• Layout Twin-turbo V8 - dry sump

• Total displacement 3,990 cc

• Bore and stroke 88 x 82 mm

• Maximum power* 830 hp @ 7,500 rpm

• Maximum torque 842 Nm @ 6,500 rpm

• Maximum speed 8,300 rpm

• Compression ratio 9.54:1

• Specific power 208 hp/l