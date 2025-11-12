This is the new engine inside the upcoming Boreham MK1 Ford Escort RS

HQ

As we all know, the British car builder Boreham has been working for several years on their upcoming restomod of the Ford Escort RS (MK1) and now, to celebrate, we have been introduced to the newly built engine that they will put into this incredible rally tribute. The engine itself is a four-cylinder story of 325 horsepower that will rev to 10,000 RPM (!). Thanks to 3D-printed metal, it will also only weigh 85 kilos, which is almost bizarre. This via Top Gear.

Iain Muir, Boreham Motorworks:

"The Boreham TEN-K is the result of relentless effort from our engine development team. A demonstration of what can be achieved when passion and precision come together. With the engine currently installed in the car and mated to the bespoke, all-new, ultra light weight fully floating rear axle I can't wait to see it fired up for its first test run."