This is the new Dodge Charger Sixpack Concept

HQ

Sema 2025 (Las Vegas) is just around the corner and of course Stellantis, led by Dodge, will be there. They are bringing a new Charger that doesn't run on electricity, but instead features a new six-cylinder engine with twin turbos that produces 550 horsepower. The car is painted in the purple color "Stryker Purple" and is equipped with lots of carbon fiber, too. It has been built specifically for Sema 2025 by Mopar, but we certainly hope that Dodge understands that this is what muscle car fans want.

"A factory-backed Mopar vision of the 2026 Dodge Charger with Stryker Purple paint, carbon-fiber aero, and a 550-horsepower twin-turbo SIXPACK High Output engine. We break down the suspension drop, wheel and brake setup, and the premium leather interior that ties it all together. From the 21×11-inch Brass Monkey wheels to the stainless-steel cat-back exhaust, see how Mopar's hardware transforms stance, grip, sound, and confidence at speed. Learn real-world gains from aero, spring tuning, and vented fenders, plus interior upgrades that make every drive feel special."

