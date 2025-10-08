This is the new Aston Martin DB12 S

HQ

The Aston Martin DB12 is already an extremely potent sports car in its basic version, of course, but that's not enough according to the British, Bond-sponsored sports car manufacturer, who are now rolling out a worse version that they, according to good old fashioned tradition, call the S, plain and simple. The DB12 S has 690 horsepower instead of 671 as in the standard version, and this via Aston's four-liter V8. The chassis is stiffer, the dampers better and the brakes sharper (they are ceramic of course and have borrowed technology from the hypercar Valkyrie), too.

"DB12 S is built for those who set the pace. Who shape the world. Who look forward, not back. The unmistakable 'S' badge, a signal of unparalleled performance, engineered to lead. Unleashing 700PS and 800Nm of torque. Mastering 0-60 mph in a blistering 3.4 seconds. With an aggressively sculpted exterior and lightweighting technologies that emphatically declare its sporting purpose. Delivering class-leading performance with an intensified dynamic edge. A Super Tourer for those who make all roads their own.

DB12 S stands as the most powerful front-engine V8-powered non-hybrid model in its class. Featuring a recalibrated 8-speed automatic gearbox with rapid 120-millisecond shifts, ensuring immediate response. Handling is sharpened through improved damper software, optimised Electronic Differential (E-Diff), and a thicker anti-roll bar, delivering exceptional agility. Standard Carbon Ceramic Brakes enhance both stopping power and significantly reduce unsprung mass. Its assertive character is further amplified by a new muscular exhaust sound. This is a machine honed for absolute precision, with an indomitable attitude."