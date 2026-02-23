This is the new AOC GAMING Q27G4ZD monitor the latest in third-generation QD-OLED technology

HQ

Having a good monitor for gaming is just as important as having a good internet connection, a good controller, a good keyboard and mouse, or a good console. When one of these elements fails, the gaming experience is affected and we are unable to enjoy the games at their best.

At AOC, they are aware that gamers are increasingly demanding when it comes to the products we add to our setups, which is why they are bringing us the new AOC GAMING Q27G4ZD, a 27-inch (68.6 cm) QHD gaming monitor that offers third-generation QD-OLED technology at an attractive new price of €549.90. With a refresh rate of 280 Hz, a GtG response time of 0.03 ms and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification with a maximum brightness of up to 1000 nits (3% APL), the Q27G4ZD sits between the existing AOC GAMING Q27G4ZDR and Q27G4SDR models as a balanced option for gamers who want next-generation performance at a more affordable price.

For gamers who want the improvements of the third-generation panel but don't need the full 360Hz speed, the Q27G4ZD offers the perfect balance: 1000 nits of peak brightness across 3% of the screen area (up from 400 nits in the 2nd generation), DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, and a 280Hz refresh rate that makes competitive gaming easier.

The 0.03 ms GtG response time virtually eliminates ghosting and motion blur. NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible-certified Adaptive-Sync technology ensures a smooth gaming experience at variable frame rates. The QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution offers a high level of detail while maintaining reasonable GPU requirements for gaming at high refresh rates. It has two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4, compatible with the latest graphics cards and next-generation consoles.

The AOC GAMING Q27G4ZD is now available and, as mentioned above, is priced at £499.

Are you going to get this gaming monitor?