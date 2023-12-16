This is the most-replayed moment in the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer

HQ

The Grand Theft Auto VI trailer may have only been around 90-seconds long, but it was full of great moments. Insights into Lucia's character, looks at the gorgeous and wacky Vice City, along with plenty of satirical pokes at American culture were littered around the trailer, but one moment had people coming back again and again.

What moment could that be, you ask? Well, if you think about gamers for more than a second, you'll probably be able to come to the conclusion. Yep, it's the brief second that we see a woman in a bikini. People really are fiending out there.

There is a debate around the woman in the bikini. While she appears for a brief moment, fans have wondered whether this woman is the protagonist Lucia or another character. She does have a strong resemblance to Lucia, but we can't be certain just yet.

Check out the trailer for yourself below and let us know what you think: