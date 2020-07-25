This is the most popular girl in Catherine: Full Body

Recently, Atlus shared some data on a very important question that has tormented the lovely world of video games for way too long; who is the most popular girl in Catherine: Full Body? The answer is divided between the west, Japan and the rest of the world, and as you might have guessed - tastes are different.

West (20 120 votes)

1. Katherine (35,1%)

2. Rin (35%)

3. Catherine (29,8%)

Japan (4373 votes)

1. Catherine (34,9%)

2. Rin (34,5%)

3. Katherine (30,6%)

Overall

1. Rin (8550 votes)

2. Katherine (8400 votes)

3. Catherine (7521 votes)

Thanks Resetera