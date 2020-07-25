This is the most popular girl in Catherine: Full Body

Recently, Atlus shared some data on a very important question that has tormented the lovely world of video games for way too long; who is the most popular girl in Catherine: Full Body? The answer is divided between the west, Japan and the rest of the world, and as you might have guessed - tastes are different.
West (20 120 votes)
1. Katherine (35,1%)
2. Rin (35%)
3. Catherine (29,8%)
Japan (4373 votes)
1. Catherine (34,9%)
2. Rin (34,5%)
3. Katherine (30,6%)
Overall
1. Rin (8550 votes)
2. Katherine (8400 votes)
3. Catherine (7521 votes)
Thanks Resetera
