LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Nordic Community Showdown Finals!
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Catherine: Full Body

This is the most popular girl in Catherine: Full Body

Ever wondered which of the ladies in Catherine: Full Body is the most popular? Now Atlus has the answer.

Recently, Atlus shared some data on a very important question that has tormented the lovely world of video games for way too long; who is the most popular girl in Catherine: Full Body? The answer is divided between the west, Japan and the rest of the world, and as you might have guessed - tastes are different.

Catherine: Full Body

West (20 120 votes)
1. Katherine (35,1%)
2. Rin (35%)
3. Catherine (29,8%)

Japan (4373 votes)
1. Catherine (34,9%)
2. Rin (34,5%)
3. Katherine (30,6%)

Overall
1. Rin (8550 votes)
2. Katherine (8400 votes)
3. Catherine (7521 votes)

Catherine: Full BodyCatherine: Full BodyCatherine: Full Body

Thanks Resetera

Related texts



Loading next content