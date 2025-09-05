This is the Mercedes-AMG GT2 Edition W16

HQ

Mercedes' race version (intended for the track) of the AMG GTR is spelled GT2 and has been available to those with a fat wallet and an acute track day desire for the past three years, and now comes in a special version with roots in Formula 1, called W16.

In this version, the four-litre twin-turbo V8 has been improved up to a whopping 818 horsepower (738Nm of torque) and there is a DRS function in the rear wing that adds an extra 98Hp. 916 horses on the rear wheels, in other words, in a car that was already the second fastest in the entire class (after the Porsche GT2 RS Mantey).

Petronas AMG Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli has put his signature on the inner doors and the colour is of course a tribute to the old Silver Arrow that Lewis Hamilton drove. The price then? $700,000, including taxes and delivery fee, home to the door.