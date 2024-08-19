This is the funniest joke of the year, according to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

HQ

The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is coming to a close fairly soon, but we've already got the best joke from the event. Over the month of August, comedians, performers, and more go to Edinburgh to ply their trade, with plenty of top talent showing off their stuff.

According to attendees of the festival, there was one joke that stood out among the others, and it came from comedian Mark Simmons, who went with a nautical theme for his joke. The joke is: "I was going to sail around the globe in the world's smallest ship but I bottled it."

Very good. A polite breath released from my nose, which is about the best British response you'll get. Other jokes that made it into the top spots were "I've been taking salsa lessons for months, but I just don't feel like I'm progressing. It's just one step forward... two steps back," from Alec Snook, and "Ate horse at a restaurant once - wasn't great. Starter was all right but the mane was dreadful" from Alex Kitson.

