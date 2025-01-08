This is the exact Nintendo Switch 2 logo, according to an insider

HQ

The 'Switch 2 Leaks' have reached a new high point. Genki, accessory maker, has been bragging for weeks about being the first one to sell Nintendo Switch 2 accessories... before the console was announced by Nintendo. They promised that they would bring a real-life Switch 2 recreation to the CES this week, and they fulfilled that, with multiple photos on the show floor showing the console and its new magnetic Joy-Cons.

The outside of the console has been shown... as well the inside of the console: the dock, with information about its power, and even the motherboard have leaked over the past days.

What's next? Its name and logo? We may have to wait a few weeks (or days) to see it, but according to well-known insider "Necro" Felipe, the Nintendo Switch 2 name is... Nintendo Switch 2, and the logo is the exact same one that has been making the rounds recently: the old Switch logo with the pair of Joy-Cons and a "2" next to it.

"I can say that for the first time I got access to the Nintendo Switch 2 logo thanks to a photo of the console that a reliable source sent me. Based on what I saw and respecting the measurements, I recreated it and it will be EXACTLY like this".

If images of the real console (not a mock-up, but the real thing, with the real, final name and logo) are already circulating, let's just hope Nintendo will announce the console as soon as possible. Genki are already saying that the console launches in April, but all of that is still unconfirmed.