This is the date San Diego Comic-Con Malaga will be open for accreditations

Pop culture fans in Europe and Spain now have reason to celebrate. It was a huge surprise when we heard that the San Diego Comic-Con was landing in Malaga, the first to be held outside the United States. But now we have learned that ticket sales begin next week, on Thursday 15 May to be precise. As you may already know, the event will run from 25 to 28 September 2025 and will be held at the FYCMA, the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga.

But there is an essential requirement to be able to access this experience. For all attendees, a registration ID is required, which you must access from the official website. Any attendee over the age of 14 must have their registration completed, without this you will not be able to purchase tickets. It is worth mentioning some characteristics of the tickets, they will be personal and non-transferable, besides being purchased per day, without the possibility of season tickets. The price to celebrate the arrival of the event in Europe is 50 euros, a reduction of 30 euros from the usual price.

For the little ones of the households, aged thirteen and under, they will be able to enter free of charge if accompanied by an adult with a purchased ticket. In addition, prior to the event or upon arrival at Comic-Con, tickets can be exchanged for a wristband as a badge and a welcome pack.

There is still more news to be announced, apart from the full programme of the event. For more information, they have a newsletter on their website to keep you up to date with all the news.

Have you gathered your comrades for this September adventure?

(C) San Diego Comic-Con Málaga

