This is the covers of Dragon Delves, the next adventure anthology for D&D

Last weekend was the first MagicCon of the season, and Wizards of the Coast wanted to use the occasion to make a couple of important announcements for Dungeons and Dragons fans.

First up was the unveiling of the two official covers for Dragon Delves, the upcoming release of the role-playing game. Dragon Delves will be a unique book in the 50-year history of Dungeons and Dragons, as this time they will offer ten short stories, each focusing on one of the ten main chromatic (evil) and metallic (good) dragons that exist in the game. These short adventures are designed to serve both beginner and veteran characters and players, and also simplify the job of the DM. In addition to the adventures, the book includes a visual history of dragons throughout D&D 50-year history.

The other big announcement at the meeting was the future crossovers between D&D and Magic: The Gathering, following the Lorwyn setting, which started in 2007. This time, in addition to setting the collection in Lorwyn, they will also set it in its dark counterpart, Shadowmoor.

No doubt great news for fans of the world's most famous card game and TTRPG. Recently, we were able to read in depth and in advance the new Monster Manual (2024) for D&D, and here you can see our review of the book.