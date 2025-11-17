This is the complete car list for Project Motor Racing The upcoming racingsimulator shure does contain a whole lot of retro racing machines, and we love that

HQ There's now just a week left before Project Motor Racing is released by developers at Straight 4 Studios (led by Project Cars boss Ian Bell) and ahead of that, they've released the full list of all the cars that will be included in the game. Here at Gamereactor, we're playing Project Motor Racing to the fullest and enjoying all the retro cars that are included. There are 65 cars included in the release game and you can see the full list below. Group C

• Porsche 962C

• Mazda 787B 1991

• Mercedes-Benz Sauber C9 1989

• Jaguar XJR-9 1990

• Nissan R89C 1989 GT1

• Porsche 911 GT1-98

• Panoz Esperante GTR-1

• Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR

• Lotus Elise GT1

• Nissan R390 GT1 GT

• Aston Martin DBR9

• Chevrolet Corvette C5-R

• Lamborghini Murciélago R-GT

• Lister Storm

• Saleen S7-R 992 Cup

• Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992) 964 Cup

• Porsche Carrera Cup 964 GT3

• Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo 2

• Ford Mustang GT3

• Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2

• Aston Martin Vantage GT3 (2022)

• Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo

• Porsche 911 GT3 R (992.1)

• Acura NSX GT3 Evo 22

• Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R

• Mercedes-AMG GT3 GT4

• Aston Martin Vantage GT4

• Audi R8 GT4

• Ford Mustang GT4

• Mercedes-AMG GT4

• Nissan Z GT4

• Toyota GR Supra GT4 Evo N-GT class

• Gillet Vertigo

• Morgan Aero8 GT(N)

• Mosler MT900R

• Porsche 911 996 GT3 RSR

• TVR T400R

• Marcos Mantara LM600

• BMW M3 GTR LMDh/LMH

• Lamborghini SC63

• Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercar

• Porsche 963

• Toyota GR010 Hybrid

• Acura ARX-06

• Cadillac V-Series.R

• BMW M Hybrid V8 LMP

• Audi R8 LM900 2002

• BMW V12 LMR 1999

• Cadillac Northstar LMP-02 2002

• Panoz LMP-1 Roadster-S 1999 Sports car 70

• Lola T70 Mk3B GT

• Porsche 917K IMSA GTO

• Roush Mercury Cougar XR-7 1989

• Chevrolet Camaro Z28 IMSA GTO 1989

• Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO 1989

• Mazda RX-7 1989

• Nissan 300 ZX Turbo GTO 1989 GTE

• Aston Martin Vantage GTE 2020

• BMW M8 GTE

• Chevrolet Corvette C7.R 2017

• Chevrolet Corvette C8.R 2020

• Dodge SRT Viper GTS-R

• Ford GT LM GTE 2020

• Porsche 911 RSR GTE 2020 MX-5 Trophy

• Mazda MX-5 (ND) spec racer/cup car